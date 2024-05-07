Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Standard BioTools to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Standard BioTools has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

A number of analysts have commented on LAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

