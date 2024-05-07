Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,356 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.