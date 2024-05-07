Stephens Trims RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Target Price to $9.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.