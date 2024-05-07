Stifel Nicolaus Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $117.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

VAC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $134.09.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,075.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

