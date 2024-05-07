Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $267.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $248.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.57. Union Pacific has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

