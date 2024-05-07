StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $86.85.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.