StockNews.com Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

