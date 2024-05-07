StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.80

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.62, with a volume of 6254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,598 shares of company stock worth $3,937,444. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

