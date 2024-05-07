Summit Global Investments Acquires 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.44.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $693.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $803.68 and its 200-day moving average is $802.05.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

