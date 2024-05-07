Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

