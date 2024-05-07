Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,576,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 553,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

