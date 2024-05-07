Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 4,371 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.5 %

DINO stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

