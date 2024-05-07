Summit Global Investments Invests $97,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in ASE Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 144,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

