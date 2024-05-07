Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 620,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 1,250,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,825. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.