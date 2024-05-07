Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,005. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.