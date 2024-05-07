Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 13,988 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 321,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,006. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

