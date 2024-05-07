Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,391. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.67 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $448.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.69 and a 200-day moving average of $485.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
