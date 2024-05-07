Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,859 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,556,000 after buying an additional 573,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 1,459,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,975. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

