Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,003 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,610,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

