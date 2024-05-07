Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after buying an additional 144,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Genpact Trading Up 0.7 %

G stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.