Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.02. 1,173,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,980. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

