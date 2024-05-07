Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. 573,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

