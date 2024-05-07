Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $6,442,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 99,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

