Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $256.80. 624,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,715. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $385.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

