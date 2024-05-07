Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 643,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,931. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

