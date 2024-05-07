Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,422. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.16.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

