Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.46. 2,676,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

