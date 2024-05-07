Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %
NFLX traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.82. The stock had a trading volume of 949,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,945. The company has a market capitalization of $258.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.03 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.17.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,141 shares of company stock worth $90,796,396. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
