Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.63. 210,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

