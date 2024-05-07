Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.53. 5,600,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,015,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.