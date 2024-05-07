Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.09. 8,878,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,301,656. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $321.32 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.39.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

