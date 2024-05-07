Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 338,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,464. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

