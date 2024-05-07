Sunrun (RUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

