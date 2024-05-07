Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 33,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,128. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

