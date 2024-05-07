System1 (SST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. System1 has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 45.74%.

System1 Price Performance

NYSE SST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. System1 has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

