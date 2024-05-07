Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.51 and last traded at $141.89. Approximately 2,734,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,317,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $24,761,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.