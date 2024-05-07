Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 20% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 184,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 130,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

