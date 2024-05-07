TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,100 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $748.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.