TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

