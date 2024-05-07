TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 262,283 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

