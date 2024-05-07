TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $206,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

