TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

