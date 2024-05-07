TD Cowen Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $55.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

