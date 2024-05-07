TD Securities Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.09.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 838,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.41 and a 52 week high of C$33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.