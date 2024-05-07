Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $172,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

