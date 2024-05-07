Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.