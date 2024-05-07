Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 11,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

