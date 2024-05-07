TELA Bio (TELA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. TELA Bio has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELA stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

