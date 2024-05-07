Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Teleflex stock opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

