Teleflex’s (TFX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

